Zelensky thanks air defense forces, power engineers after new Russia's missile attack on Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the country's air defense forces, power engineers and all Ukrainians after another massive missile attacks by Russia on Ukraine.
"I want to thank the air defense forces, our power engineers and our people. The air defense forces shot down most of the missiles. The power engineers have started to restore electricity supply. Our people will never give up. Glory to Ukraine!" he said in a video address on Monday.