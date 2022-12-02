Russian army loses more than 90,000 of military personnel since start of full–scale invasion of Ukraine - AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the full–scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost more than 90,090 personnel, over the past day - about 650 people, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to December 1 approximately amounted to: about 90,090 (plus 650) of military personnel, 2,916 tanks (plus one), 5,883 armored combat vehicles (plus six), 1,905 artillery systems (plus one) unit, 395 MLRS, 210 air defense equipment, 280 aircraft, 262 helicopters (plus one), 1,564 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus two), 531 cruise missiles, 16 ships/boats, 4,464 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 23) units, and 163 pieces of special equipment," the message says.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Bakhmut and Lyman directions," the General Staff stressed.