Facts

14:01 02.12.2022

Russian army loses more than 90,000 of military personnel since start of full–scale invasion of Ukraine - AFU General Staff

1 min read
Since the beginning of the full–scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost more than 90,090 personnel, over the past day - about 650 people, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to December 1 approximately amounted to: about 90,090 (plus 650) of military personnel, 2,916 tanks (plus one), 5,883 armored combat vehicles (plus six), 1,905 artillery systems (plus one) unit, 395 MLRS, 210 air defense equipment, 280 aircraft, 262 helicopters (plus one), 1,564 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus two), 531 cruise missiles, 16 ships/boats, 4,464 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 23) units, and 163 pieces of special equipment," the message says.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Bakhmut and Lyman directions," the General Staff stressed.

13:11 30.11.2022
European Commission President: we're proposing to set up specialised court for Russia, use frozen assets to restore Ukraine

16:13 24.11.2022
Russian preparing its troops for so-called possible escalation on border with Ukraine on Nov 23-28 – Hromov

14:16 23.11.2022
European Parliament calls for investigating crimes of Russia in Ukraine, holding responsible officials for crimes – resolution

16:50 21.11.2022
NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

12:49 17.11.2022
US General Milley says Russia lost war in Ukraine strategically, operationally, tactically

16:57 16.11.2022
Verkhovna Rada calls on partners to expel Russia from G20

12:56 10.11.2022
Invaders loss about 740 soldiers, 16 drones in Ukraine per day – AFU General Staff

12:56 05.11.2022
Russian invaders lose about 600 soldiers, 8 tanks, 4 artillery systems, 12 UAVs in Ukraine in past day

09:02 27.10.2022
Unblocking of relations with Russia possible with respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – Zelensky

18:19 26.10.2022
Polish Senate recognizes govt in Russia as terrorist regime

