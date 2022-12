Ukraine has returned home 1,319 people in the exchange process. These words of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky were conveyed on Facebook on Thursday by press secretary of the President Serhiy Nykyforov.

"The President of Ukraine: we will not stop until we return all our people. After today's exchange, there are already 1,319 heroes at home. I am grateful to the whole team! Well done!" he wrote.