Facts

12:09 01.12.2022

Blinken reiterates US readiness to provide Ukraine with air defense systems

1 min read
Blinken reiterates US readiness to provide Ukraine with air defense systems

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reiterated to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba that the United States stands ready to supply air defense systems to Ukraine, the Department of State said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The secretary reiterated to Foreign Minister Kuleba the United States' enduring commitment to Ukraine's defense and deterrence capabilities, especially the provision of air defense options," it said.

Blinken and Kuleba held talks on the sidelines of the meeting of the NATO countries' foreign ministers in Bucharest.

They also discussed the outcomes of meetings on Ukraine's energy infrastructure needs, as well as on ensuring long-term energy security in Ukraine, the Department of State said.

Tags: #blinken #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

09:19 01.12.2022
Zelensky believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems

Zelensky believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems

09:21 23.11.2022
Blinken, Stoltenberg discuss preparations for NATO foreign ministerial meeting, including support to Ukraine

Blinken, Stoltenberg discuss preparations for NATO foreign ministerial meeting, including support to Ukraine

13:28 16.11.2022
Blinken, Kuleba discuss explosion in eastern Poland

Blinken, Kuleba discuss explosion in eastern Poland

11:38 14.11.2022
Blinken, Kuleba discuss further support for Ukraine

Blinken, Kuleba discuss further support for Ukraine

16:32 07.11.2022
NASAMS, Aspide air defense systems arrive in Ukraine – Defense Minister

NASAMS, Aspide air defense systems arrive in Ukraine – Defense Minister

18:07 28.10.2022
New air defense equipment arrives in Kyiv – Klitschko

New air defense equipment arrives in Kyiv – Klitschko

10:36 24.10.2022
Kuleba, Blinken discuss Russia's 'dirty bomb' statement

Kuleba, Blinken discuss Russia's 'dirty bomb' statement

12:09 20.10.2022
Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

18:07 11.10.2022
Zelensky asks heads of G-7 countries to supply medium- and long-range air defense and missile defense systems

Zelensky asks heads of G-7 countries to supply medium- and long-range air defense and missile defense systems

21:30 10.10.2022
Kremlin's strikes on non-military targets, killed civilians in Ukraine again demonstrate who's right and who's wrong – Blinken

Kremlin's strikes on non-military targets, killed civilians in Ukraine again demonstrate who's right and who's wrong – Blinken

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada appoints Kubrakov Dpty PM for restoration of Ukraine

Fifty Ukrainian defenders released from captivity during new prisoner swap

SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

Kyiv's power system stabilizing, emergency outages still continue – authorities

Zelensky believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems

LATEST

Rada calls on international community to condemn Russia's energy terrorism

Cities should strive to become autonomous by increasing use of renewable energy - iC Consulenten Ukraine

Ukraine in talks on supplies of S-300 missiles from other countries

Zelensky: Ukraine returns 1,319 heroes home

Enemy mounts heavy artillery shelling attack on Nikopol, man injured

Rada appoints Kubrakov Dpty PM for restoration of Ukraine

Fifty Ukrainian defenders released from captivity during new prisoner swap

SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

It will be unworthy of Ukrainian people to sit down at same negotiating table with barbarians – Danilov

Amazon provides Ukraine with $75 mln of service support – Deputy PM

AD
AD
AD
AD