Blinken reiterates US readiness to provide Ukraine with air defense systems

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reiterated to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba that the United States stands ready to supply air defense systems to Ukraine, the Department of State said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The secretary reiterated to Foreign Minister Kuleba the United States' enduring commitment to Ukraine's defense and deterrence capabilities, especially the provision of air defense options," it said.

Blinken and Kuleba held talks on the sidelines of the meeting of the NATO countries' foreign ministers in Bucharest.

They also discussed the outcomes of meetings on Ukraine's energy infrastructure needs, as well as on ensuring long-term energy security in Ukraine, the Department of State said.