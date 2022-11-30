European Commission: figures mentioned by von der Leyen referred to total losses in Ukraine both killed and wounded

The European Commission explained that the numbers of alleged deaths in Ukraine, which President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned in a video statement, referred to total losses, both killed and wounded.

This explanation was made by European Commission representative Dana Spinant on her Twitter page on Wednesday.

"Many thanks to those who pointed out the inaccuracy regarding the figures in a previous version of this video. The estimation used, from external sources, should have referred to casualties, i.e. both killed and injured, and was meant to show Russia's brutality," she wrote.