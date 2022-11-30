Facts

10:08 30.11.2022

USA controlling how Kyiv uses its assistance, there are no 'blank checks' – White House

The U.S. administration always controls how Kyiv is using its military and other assistance, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby said.

"There has been no blank check here," Kirby told NBC in response to a request for comment on a remark by leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, who said on Tuesday that the Republicans would not write "blank checks" for Ukraine.

Kirby said that the administration had asked the Congress to consider enlargement of the assistance to Kyiv. In his words, the administration and, personally, U.S. President Joe Biden "have been very grateful and appreciative of the support in a bipartisan way that the Congress provided for assistance to Ukraine."

He reiterated that Washington was not pushing Ukraine into negotiations with Russia, as Kyiv should make such decisions on its own.

The purpose of the U.S. military assistance is to enable Ukraine to achieve success in the hostilities, which will allow Kyiv to hold negotiations "from the position of strength," Kirby said.

