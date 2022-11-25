Nuclear power plants of Ukraine to reach planned capacity on Sat night – expert

Nuclear power plants (NPPs) of Ukraine will reach their planned capacity on Saturday night, Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research Center (EIR Center), has said.

"Based on the current pace, somewhere tonight we will be operating at the normal planned capacity of nuclear power plants. This will mean that we have returned to more or less planned outage schedules," he said at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine on Friday.

At the same time, Kyiv, as one of the most severely affected by the blackout, will have acceptable electricity coverage on Saturday.

As reported, all Ukrainian nuclear power plants (Pivdennoukrainsk, Khmelnytsky, Rivne and Zaporizhia NPPs, which do not supply electricity to the grid, but only receive it for their own needs) were disconnected from the grid for the first time in history due to a decrease in the frequency of the Ukrainian power system that went into blackout after yet another massive Russian missile attack on November 23.

As of the evening of November 24, the power shortage in the power system was 50%, and by the morning of November 25 it had decreased to 30%. First of all, critical infrastructure facilities were powered in all areas: boiler houses, gas distribution stations, water utilities, sewage treatment plants, public electric transport operates in some regions.

At the same time, due to a shortage of power, both planned outage and emergency blackout schedules have been introduced in all regions.