Economy

15:24 19.04.2023

IAEA holds unannounced inspection of Rivne, Khmelnytsky NPPs to verify absence of undeclared nuclear material

1 min read
IAEA holds unannounced inspection of Rivne, Khmelnytsky NPPs to verify absence of undeclared nuclear material

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted an unannounced inspection of Rivne and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants on April 18, 2023 within the framework of a Ukraine-IAEA safeguards agreement as part of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and did not have any comments about the situation there.

"The inspection was aimed at verifying the absence of undeclared nuclear materials. The IAEA inspectors did not have any comments," the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

The IAEA inspectors carried out the check with the participation of the state inspectorate representatives.

As reported, on April 10 through 13, the IAEA inspected Rivne NPP as part of its agreement with Ukraine regarding the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), no comments on the results of the inspection were made.

Tags: #ukraine #iaea #nuclear_power

MORE ABOUT

20:56 19.04.2023
USA preparing new package of military aid to Ukraine with ammunition for HIMARS, artillery

USA preparing new package of military aid to Ukraine with ammunition for HIMARS, artillery

19:49 19.04.2023
West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg

West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg

17:18 19.04.2023
Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

15:46 19.04.2023
Cabinet settles possibility of depriving sports federation of national status in case of participation of athletes in competitions with Russians, Belarusians

Cabinet settles possibility of depriving sports federation of national status in case of participation of athletes in competitions with Russians, Belarusians

14:51 19.04.2023
President of South Korea for first time allows for possibility of providing military assistance to Ukraine

President of South Korea for first time allows for possibility of providing military assistance to Ukraine

14:39 19.04.2023
EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

18:34 18.04.2023
Kyiv initiates meeting with participation of Ukraine, European Commission, five EU states to resolve problems with imports of Ukrainian food, subsequent ban

Kyiv initiates meeting with participation of Ukraine, European Commission, five EU states to resolve problems with imports of Ukrainian food, subsequent ban

16:15 18.04.2023
Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

10:00 18.04.2023
Poland needs 100% guarantees to resume transit of Ukrainian agricultural products - minister

Poland needs 100% guarantees to resume transit of Ukrainian agricultural products - minister

20:45 17.04.2023
More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

AD

HOT NEWS

Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

Kyiv initiates meeting with participation of Ukraine, European Commission, five EU states to resolve problems with imports of Ukrainian food, subsequent ban

Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Export of electricity to be stopped in case of shortage of resources for domestic consumers – Energy Minister

LATEST

Ukrainian milk processors demand embargo on imports of Polish dairy products

Transit Ukrainian food to be controlled at border – Ukrainian minister

Polish milk processors expect drop in exports to Ukraine

Grain ship inspections on hold for two days – UN

Ukraine's Agrarian Policy Minister predicts preservation of food transit through Romania, Hungary, Slovakia

EBA asks Hungary, Poland, Slovakia to reconsider decision to restrict export, transit of Ukrainian agricultural products

Export of electricity to be stopped in case of shortage of resources for domestic consumers – Energy Minister

COMFY store will open in Prospekt shopping center in June 2023 - Arricano

Slovakia allows transit of Ukrainian agricultural products, bans imports

Hungary follows Poland and Slovakia in banning Ukrainian grain deliveries

AD
AD
AD
AD