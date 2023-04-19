IAEA holds unannounced inspection of Rivne, Khmelnytsky NPPs to verify absence of undeclared nuclear material

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted an unannounced inspection of Rivne and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants on April 18, 2023 within the framework of a Ukraine-IAEA safeguards agreement as part of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and did not have any comments about the situation there.

"The inspection was aimed at verifying the absence of undeclared nuclear materials. The IAEA inspectors did not have any comments," the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

The IAEA inspectors carried out the check with the participation of the state inspectorate representatives.

As reported, on April 10 through 13, the IAEA inspected Rivne NPP as part of its agreement with Ukraine regarding the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), no comments on the results of the inspection were made.