Facts

12:03 26.04.2023

Zelenskyy: We must do everything to prevent Russia from having single chance to use nuclear energy to blackmail Ukraine and whole world

1 min read
On the day of the 37th anniversary of the Chornobyl accident, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the need to do everything possible to prevent Russia from using nuclear power facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the whole world.

“Thirty-seven years ago, the Chornobyl NPP accident left a huge scar on the whole world. The radiation leak turned a once cozy and developed area into an exclusion zone. Today, the 30-kilometer zone around the Chornobyl nuclear power plant remains a dangerous place with a high concentration of radiation,” he said on the Telegram channel Wednesday.

As Zelensky stressed, "last year, the occupier not only seized the nuclear power plant, but also endangered the entire world again. It’s been more than a year after the liberation already, scientific and security enterprises in the Chornobyl zone have already returned to normal operation.”

“Ukraine and the world have paid a high price for the liquidation of the consequences of the disaster, which continues to this day. We must do everything to give no chance to the terrorist state to use nuclear power facilities to blackmail Ukraine and the entire world,” the President of Ukraine said.

Tags: #nuclear_power

