Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

Ukrainian power engineers are gradually connecting the affected regions to power supply, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on the night of Wednesday to Thursday.

"When I received reports in the evening on the progress of the restoration of power supply, 11 regions had the mark 'the entire region without electricity. As of the beginning of the night, we are gradually connecting new and new areas," he said.

According to the president, "power engineers, public utilities, the State Emergency Service will work around the clock."

"Kyiv region: connection of household consumers has started, there are already 20 percent. Chernihiv region is a difficult situation, but they are looking for opportunities to give tension to people. Cherkasy region: all critical infrastructure is working, we are doing everything to return energy to household consumers. Odesa region: water supply is connected to 100 percent, heat some 100 percent, household consumers of electricity, so far little, only 10 percent. But there should be more in the morning. Volyn region: tens of thousands of consumers are connected, we are working on all the rest. Ternopil region: we connect by region. Lviv region: was completely turned off. As of now, 90 percent are connected. Kyiv is a very difficult situation. Work will continue throughout the night. We expect the result tomorrow, in the first half of the day. It is the same in all other cities and communities that have suffered or were left without energy," he said.

The president said "we do everything for the sake of people. And the occupiers are doing everything to make people suffer, so that we can’t even hear and see each other."