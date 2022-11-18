Facts

11:23 18.11.2022

Number of war crimes registered since start of de-occupation measures in Kharkiv region exceeds 3,000 - police

2 min read
In the territories of Kharkiv region liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, employees of the explosive police service continue to survey and mine clearance of settlements, since the beginning of de-occupation measures they have already worked out about 2,000 hectares of territory.

"Employees of the explosive service of the National Police of Ukraine have examined the territory with a total area of about 2,000 hectares since the beginning of de-occupation measures. Some 26,292 explosive objects were seized, 4,219 were destroyed," the communications department of the National Police in Kharkiv region reports.

In addition, the investigators of the National Police of Ukraine registered 3,014 war crimes committed by the invaders during the occupation. Of these criminal proceedings, the vast majority (2,546) were registered under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Another 311 criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 111-1 (collaboration) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Over the past day, law enforcement officers, together with the military, checked more than 3,900 vehicles at checkpoints.

Eighteen people were taken to the territorial police units for inspection on suspicion of involvement in sabotage and intelligence groups and in carrying out propaganda activities.

At a checkpoint near Izium, operatives identified a man (born in 1973) heading towards the combat zone, from whom they found and seized more than 120 cartridges of different calibers. The origin and purpose of their storage is being established.

