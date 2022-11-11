Facts

18:51 11.11.2022

Zelensky discusses situation on battlefield with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the situation on the battlefield with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Had a phone call with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Informed about the course of hostilities, new RF's strikes on civilians. Thanked for Germany’s great contribution to the defense of our sky & borders. Supported the continuation of the grain initiative and agreed positions on the eve of G2,” the head of state said.

Tags: #zelensky #scholz

