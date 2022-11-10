Ukraine opens checkpoint Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus, completes 85% of work at Diakivtsi

A new international automobile checkpoint Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus on the Ukrainian-Romanian border within the section of Chernivtsi region has begun work.

"Krasnoilsk will be able to pass 2,000 citizens, ten buses and 490 cars per day. Subsequently, this checkpoint will become a full-fledged cargo one. The issue of creating the necessary infrastructural conditions for road traffic, including freight traffic – more than 3.5 tonnes – is already being discussed with Romanian colleagues," Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He also said that the Diakivtsi international checkpoint, also on the border with Romania, is already 85% ready, it is planned to complete all the work by the end of the year.