Facts

09:12 10.11.2022

Ukraine's stance for G-20 summit formed – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine's stance for G-20 summit formed – Zelensky

Ukraine's stance for the G20 summit has been formed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a video statement on Wednesday evening.

"It is these days that we are completing our preparations for the possible participation of Ukraine in the G20 summit next week. The Ukrainian stance has been formed. As always, our position will be in the interests of global security," he said.

The summit is scheduled for November 15 and 16. As reported, most likely Zelensky will take part in it in an online format.

Tags: #g20

MORE ABOUT

13:19 08.11.2022
Zelensky to take part in G20 summit, most likely online - press secretary

Zelensky to take part in G20 summit, most likely online - press secretary

12:56 08.11.2022
Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

18:08 03.11.2022
If Putin takes part in G-20 summit, Zelensky won’t

If Putin takes part in G-20 summit, Zelensky won’t

11:35 07.09.2022
Zelensky considering possibility of participating in G20 summit in Indonesia, but hasn’t made final decision yet – Ukrainian FM

Zelensky considering possibility of participating in G20 summit in Indonesia, but hasn’t made final decision yet – Ukrainian FM

17:55 15.07.2022
Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

18:32 29.06.2022
Indonesian President hands over invitation to Zelensky to personally attend G20 summit

Indonesian President hands over invitation to Zelensky to personally attend G20 summit

17:32 29.06.2022
Ukraine's participation in G20 summit in Indonesia to depend on security, composition of summit participants – Zelensky

Ukraine's participation in G20 summit in Indonesia to depend on security, composition of summit participants – Zelensky

15:35 07.04.2022
Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

20:41 24.03.2022
Biden supports expelling Russia from G20, if this turns out to be impossible, he proposes inviting Ukraine to summit

Biden supports expelling Russia from G20, if this turns out to be impossible, he proposes inviting Ukraine to summit

12:50 13.03.2020
G20 countries to facilitate development of coronavirus vaccines - statement

G20 countries to facilitate development of coronavirus vaccines - statement

AD

HOT NEWS

Germany delivers IRIS-T missiles to Ukraine

SBU announces transfer of state ownership of one of major oil refineries in country

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

LATEST

Occupiers fire on Mykolaiv on Wed, there is one wounded

Zelensky warns Russia against attempts to blow up Kakhovka HPP

Auchan Ukraine opens second store after start of war in Kyiv region

Stoltenberg impressed by skills acquired by Ukrainian military during several weeks of training in UK

Blogger-millionaire cat Stepan becomes third ambassador of Save Ukrainian culture project

Germany delivers IRIS-T missiles to Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia makes test trip on new Ukraine-Romania route

Ireland supports Ukraine's speedy accession to EU – FM

Pivden destroys 55 invaders, 17 pieces of equipment, two ammunition depot over day – task force

SBU announces transfer of state ownership of one of major oil refineries in country

AD
AD
AD
AD