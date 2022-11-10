Ukraine's stance for G-20 summit formed – Zelensky

Ukraine's stance for the G20 summit has been formed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a video statement on Wednesday evening.

"It is these days that we are completing our preparations for the possible participation of Ukraine in the G20 summit next week. The Ukrainian stance has been formed. As always, our position will be in the interests of global security," he said.

The summit is scheduled for November 15 and 16. As reported, most likely Zelensky will take part in it in an online format.