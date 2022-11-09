Blogger-millionaire cat Stepan becomes third ambassador of Save Ukrainian culture project

Blogger-millionaire cat Stepan from Kharkiv has become the third ambassador of the project Save Ukrainian culture, according to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

"Kharkiv cat Stepan, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, has become an ambassador of the project Save Ukrainian culture from the ministry. This is the third star that has joined the project aimed at restoring Ukrainian cultural monuments destroyed by Russians," the ministry's press service said.

The producer of the blog is the founder of the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards, Maria Grazhina.

As previously reported, musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk joined the fundraising, who donated UAH 350,000 for the restoration of GS Skovoroda National Literary and Memorial Museum.

In addition, the Kalush Orchestra group and performer Skofka became the ambassadors of the project Save Ukrainian culture.