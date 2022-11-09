Facts

16:58 09.11.2022

Blogger-millionaire cat Stepan becomes third ambassador of Save Ukrainian culture project

1 min read
Blogger-millionaire cat Stepan becomes third ambassador of Save Ukrainian culture project

Blogger-millionaire cat Stepan from Kharkiv has become the third ambassador of the project Save Ukrainian culture, according to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

"Kharkiv cat Stepan, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, has become an ambassador of the project Save Ukrainian culture from the ministry. This is the third star that has joined the project aimed at restoring Ukrainian cultural monuments destroyed by Russians," the ministry's press service said.

The producer of the blog is the founder of the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards, Maria Grazhina.

As previously reported, musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk joined the fundraising, who donated UAH 350,000 for the restoration of GS Skovoroda National Literary and Memorial Museum.

In addition, the Kalush Orchestra group and performer Skofka became the ambassadors of the project Save Ukrainian culture.

Tags: #blogger

MORE ABOUT

16:10 16.02.2021
SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

SBU announces suspicion to blogger Shariy

17:31 21.09.2020
Crimean blogger Nariman Memedeminov released from Russian prison

Crimean blogger Nariman Memedeminov released from Russian prison

15:45 23.07.2019
Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk sues blogger Schneider to defend honor, dignity

Ex-Prime Minister Yatsenyuk sues blogger Schneider to defend honor, dignity

11:16 11.07.2019
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports release of Ukrainian travel blogger Surin detained in Iran over drone flight

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports release of Ukrainian travel blogger Surin detained in Iran over drone flight

09:16 03.08.2017
Ukrainian blogger suspected of high treason

Ukrainian blogger suspected of high treason

13:55 13.06.2017
Ukraine's Journalist Union appeals to international rapporteurs for info on missing Donetsk blogger

Ukraine's Journalist Union appeals to international rapporteurs for info on missing Donetsk blogger

AD

HOT NEWS

Germany delivers IRIS-T missiles to Ukraine

SBU announces transfer of state ownership of one of major oil refineries in country

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

LATEST

Stoltenberg impressed by skills acquired by Ukrainian military during several weeks of training in UK

Germany delivers IRIS-T missiles to Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia makes test trip on new Ukraine-Romania route

Ireland supports Ukraine's speedy accession to EU – FM

Pivden destroys 55 invaders, 17 pieces of equipment, two ammunition depot over day – task force

SBU announces transfer of state ownership of one of major oil refineries in country

Yermak urges to draw world attention to fate of Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia

Occupants attacks residential building in village of Kherson region, one person killed – K.Tymoshenko

Zelensky: We clearly understand what enemy plans in Kherson region, so we act accordingly

Ukrainian aviation strikes 16 strikes on occupiers, four control points, eight areas of concentration of enemy equipment, manpower, four positions of air defense systems hit

AD
AD
AD
AD