Occupants attacks residential building in village of Kherson region, one person killed – K.Tymoshenko

Russian occupiers attacked a residential building in the village of Novovoskresenske, Kherson region, one person killed and another one was wounded, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"The village of Novovoskresenske, Kherson region, was destroyed by the Russians this night. They got right into a residential building, because of which one person died, one was injured," he said on the Telegram channel.