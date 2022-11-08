Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus checkpoint to open this week – Ministry of Infrastructure

The new international automobile checkpoint Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus on the Ukrainian-Romanian border will start operating this week, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported.

Passage will be allowed for cars and empty trucks, as noted on the ministry's Facebook page.

This checkpoint should unload the only operating checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Romanian border Porubne-Siret.

"The checkpoint Porubne-Siret is now one of the busiest. The road to European ports goes through this checkpoint and it is very important for Ukrainian exporters and there is no alternative for freight transport to travel from Ukraine to Romania. Other checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Romanian border section are not intended for the passage of trucks," the report notes.

At the same time, Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus was originally designed as a checkpoint for pedestrians and cars.

At the same time, Ukraine and Romania have decided to launch this checkpoint for trucks – at first only empty trucks will pass, the next step will be permission for trucks with Ukrainian exports.

"This will become possible after the completion of work on the Romanian side," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov commented on the plans for operation of the checkpoint.

At present, a major overhaul of more than 7 kilometers of the road has been completed, the territory of the checkpoint and jobs for representatives of all services have been equipped, a lighting system and a communication system have been installed, and equipment necessary for operation of the checkpoint has been installed.