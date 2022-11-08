Facts

17:04 08.11.2022

Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus checkpoint to open this week – Ministry of Infrastructure

2 min read

The new international automobile checkpoint Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus on the Ukrainian-Romanian border will start operating this week, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported.

Passage will be allowed for cars and empty trucks, as noted on the ministry's Facebook page.

This checkpoint should unload the only operating checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Romanian border Porubne-Siret.

"The checkpoint Porubne-Siret is now one of the busiest. The road to European ports goes through this checkpoint and it is very important for Ukrainian exporters and there is no alternative for freight transport to travel from Ukraine to Romania. Other checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Romanian border section are not intended for the passage of trucks," the report notes.

At the same time, Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus was originally designed as a checkpoint for pedestrians and cars.

At the same time, Ukraine and Romania have decided to launch this checkpoint for trucks – at first only empty trucks will pass, the next step will be permission for trucks with Ukrainian exports.

"This will become possible after the completion of work on the Romanian side," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov commented on the plans for operation of the checkpoint.

At present, a major overhaul of more than 7 kilometers of the road has been completed, the territory of the checkpoint and jobs for representatives of all services have been equipped, a lighting system and a communication system have been installed, and equipment necessary for operation of the checkpoint has been installed.

AD

HOT NEWS

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

Escalation of missile terror leads to new aid to Ukraine – Zelensky

Transfer of assets of five strategic enterprises to state ownership will help meet urgent needs of Ukraine's defense sector - Zelensky

LATEST

Ukravtodor resumes reconstruction of longest road in Ukraine to unload route Kyiv-Chop

UNDP donates 14 automated external defibrillators to healthcare facilities in regions of Ukraine

Ukrainian film Pamphir nominated for award of European Film Academy – Film Agency

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky to take part in G20 summit, most likely online - press secretary

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

Negotiations with Russia should be held under conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine – Macron

Antonov building second Mriya

Enemy launches nine missile, 37 air strikes, more than 100 attacks using MLRS over day – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD