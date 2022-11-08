Facts

12:03 08.11.2022

Negotiations with Russia should be held under conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine – Macron

1 min read
Negotiations with Russia should be held under conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine – Macron

At some point, it will be necessary to return to the negotiating table with Russia, but this must be done under the conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said, according to TF1INFO publication.

"For my part, I remain convinced and assume that even now, at some point, we will have to return to the negotiating table," Macron said.

However, at the same time, the French president said this should be "done under the conditions and within the time frame that will be chosen by Ukraine."

At the same time, Macron said it is now "hasty to put forward completely radical preconditions" for negotiations due to "high tensions on the ground" referring in particular to the power and water cuts experienced by Ukrainians in connection with Russian strikes on energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

"The current context does not allow for prompt clarifications on this matter," the French president said.

Tags: #negotiations #macron

MORE ABOUT

17:21 01.11.2022
Macron: We’re fully mobilized to increase military support for Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular, air defense

Macron: We’re fully mobilized to increase military support for Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular, air defense

15:06 13.10.2022
Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

15:54 23.08.2022
Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

11:24 02.08.2022
Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

Zelensky asks Macron to unblock macro-financial assistance of European Union

17:50 01.08.2022
Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

Zelensky, Macron discuss arms supplies, documenting Russian war crimes

11:51 13.07.2022
Kuleba: Negotiations on grain exports in final phase, everything depends on Russia now

Kuleba: Negotiations on grain exports in final phase, everything depends on Russia now

14:51 27.06.2022
Johnson, Macron agree to intensify military support for Ukraine

Johnson, Macron agree to intensify military support for Ukraine

18:02 16.06.2022
Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Romania support granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Macron says in Kyiv

13:20 16.06.2022
France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

France to further support Ukraine in long term and in all forms – Macron

09:31 16.06.2022
Macron, Scholz, Draghi arrive in Ukraine

Macron, Scholz, Draghi arrive in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

Escalation of missile terror leads to new aid to Ukraine – Zelensky

Transfer of assets of five strategic enterprises to state ownership will help meet urgent needs of Ukraine's defense sector - Zelensky

LATEST

Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus checkpoint to open this week – Ministry of Infrastructure

Ukravtodor resumes reconstruction of longest road in Ukraine to unload route Kyiv-Chop

UNDP donates 14 automated external defibrillators to healthcare facilities in regions of Ukraine

Ukrainian film Pamphir nominated for award of European Film Academy – Film Agency

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky to take part in G20 summit, most likely online - press secretary

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

Antonov building second Mriya

Enemy launches nine missile, 37 air strikes, more than 100 attacks using MLRS over day – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD