Negotiations with Russia should be held under conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine – Macron

At some point, it will be necessary to return to the negotiating table with Russia, but this must be done under the conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said, according to TF1INFO publication.

"For my part, I remain convinced and assume that even now, at some point, we will have to return to the negotiating table," Macron said.

However, at the same time, the French president said this should be "done under the conditions and within the time frame that will be chosen by Ukraine."

At the same time, Macron said it is now "hasty to put forward completely radical preconditions" for negotiations due to "high tensions on the ground" referring in particular to the power and water cuts experienced by Ukrainians in connection with Russian strikes on energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

"The current context does not allow for prompt clarifications on this matter," the French president said.