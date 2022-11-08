Facts

09:46 08.11.2022

Enemy launches nine missile, 37 air strikes, more than 100 attacks using MLRS over day – General Staff

Enemy launches nine missile, 37 air strikes, more than 100 attacks using MLRS over day – General Staff

Over the past day, the enemy launched nine missile and 37 air strikes, carried out more than 100 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff said.

"Enemy strikes were carried out in areas of more than 25 settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions," the General Staff said in the morning report.

It is also noted that the situation in Volyn and Polissia directions is without significant changes. Belarus continues to support Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, providing Russia with infrastructure, territory and airspace. The formation of the Russian-Belarusian group of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues. The threat of air strikes against the use of attack unmanned aerial vehicles by the enemy from the territory and airspace of this country remains.

The enemy carried out shelling in the following directions: in Slobozhans using tanks, mortars, rocket and cannon artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Starytsia, Chuhunivka, Fyholivka and Dvorichanske; in Kupiansk and Lyman directions – by artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Kyslivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka, Hrekivka, Makiyivka, Nevske, Yampolivka and Lyman; in Bakhmut direction using tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Rozdolivka, Yakivlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klischiyivka, Andriyivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and Mayorsk; in Avdiyivka direction using tanks and the entire range of artillery; in Novopavlivsk direction using tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery; in Zaporizhia direction by artillery of various sizes; in Pivdennobuzk direction, the areas of settlements bordering on the contact line were tested by the enemy's fire impact. The settlements of Vyschetarasivka, Illinka and Marhanets of Dnipropetrovsk region were directly affected by the fire from the MLRS.

