Children from Oleshky orphanage in Kherson region deported to Crimea – ombudsman

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has received information about the illegal removal of children aged 9 to 17 from the Oleshky orphanage of the boarding school of the Kherson Regional Council, to a mental health facility in the Simferopol district.

"The occupying authorities of Kherson region continue violating the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War. The illegal director of the children's institution commits an open genocide and deports the children of Ukraine to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. I received verified information about the next deportation of the children aged 9 to 17 of the Oleshky orphanage at the boarding school of the Kherson Regional Council, to the Clinical Psychiatric Hospital in the Simferopol District," Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also said that the Russians confirm such criminal actions with their "absurd orders."

"I am appealing to law enforcement agencies on this fact to record another crime by Russia," the ombudsman said.