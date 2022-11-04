Facts

14:53 04.11.2022

Ukraine to receive Hawk, NASAMS, Crotale systems, anti–enemy UAV systems from partners – Reznikov

Ukraine will receive Hawk, NASAMS, Crotale systems from its partners, as well as systems for combating enemy unmanned aerial vehicles and UAVs that Ukraine needs for reconnaissance and artillery guidance, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"After my visit to Brussels, where a meeting was held in the Ramstein format on the initiative of the United States, and then there was a NATO ministerium, everyone heard me that our number one priority is air defense, missile defense. Our partners understood this very well. Today, they are also set up primarily to strengthen the protection of our sky. These are the new Hawk 23 systems. You know that German IRIS has started working. NASAMS is already on the road with our crews prepared accordingly. We also receive the Crotale system from French partners. Now we are finalizing some other systems from other partner countries," Reznikov said at the Ukraine Media Center in Odesa on Friday.

He assured that assistance will also continue to supply Ukraine with ammunition that is needed for artillery, multiple launch rocket systems.

Reznikov added that Ukraine will receive systems to combat enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as UAVs, which Ukraine needs for reconnaissance and artillery guidance.

"Our partners are committed not only to short-term assistance, and even not only to medium-term assistance. They also have a perspective on long-term understanding. Therefore, we are discussing everything today: repair and restoration hubs, the creation of new sites, the development and ordering from their manufacturers of the weapons that Ukraine needs from the calculation not for one month, not for two, not for three. Because everyone understands that even the victory of Ukraine, which will happen (I hope it will happen in the foreseeable near future), will not mean that this support will stop," the head of the Defense Ministry explained.

