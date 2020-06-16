Court confirms groundless of Avista's claims against Sanofi pharma company

The northern business court of appeals has made a decision in favor of Sanofi pharmaceutical company in the dispute with Avista Financial Company LLC.

According to a press release of Sanofi Avensis Ukraine LLC, the court made the decision on June 4.

"The court recognized Avesta's claims against Sanofi as unfounded and ordered the return of funds illegally recovered from the company's accounts. The court decision entered into force from the moment it was passed," Sanofi Avensis Ukraine said in the press release.

The pharmaceutical company recalled that the appeal was preceded by three years of litigation, including twice in the Supreme Court.

"Since March 2017, Sanofi has fought for justice in the courts of Ukraine and fought against unreasonable demands and schemes of opponents who, using probably forged documents, tried to get large sums of money from Sanofi's accounts," the company said.