Facts

16:11 16.06.2020

Court confirms groundless of Avista's claims against Sanofi pharma company

1 min read
Court confirms groundless of Avista's claims against Sanofi pharma company

The northern business court of appeals has made a decision in favor of Sanofi pharmaceutical company in the dispute with Avista Financial Company LLC.

According to a press release of Sanofi Avensis Ukraine LLC, the court made the decision on June 4.

"The court recognized Avesta's claims against Sanofi as unfounded and ordered the return of funds illegally recovered from the company's accounts. The court decision entered into force from the moment it was passed," Sanofi Avensis Ukraine said in the press release.

The pharmaceutical company recalled that the appeal was preceded by three years of litigation, including twice in the Supreme Court.

"Since March 2017, Sanofi has fought for justice in the courts of Ukraine and fought against unreasonable demands and schemes of opponents who, using probably forged documents, tried to get large sums of money from Sanofi's accounts," the company said.

Tags: #sanofi #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:44 13.06.2020
Court closes two cases under claims of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate bail-in

Court closes two cases under claims of ex-shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate bail-in

17:01 12.06.2020
Truba's claim on illegality of his resignation as SBI director fails in court

Truba's claim on illegality of his resignation as SBI director fails in court

18:51 10.06.2020
Pechersky court again allows arrest of Ferrexpo major shareholder Zhevaho

Pechersky court again allows arrest of Ferrexpo major shareholder Zhevaho

14:54 10.06.2020
Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

14:40 09.06.2020
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

15:06 08.06.2020
Russian investigators in Crimea send Jemilev case to court without notifying defender, his defense team – lawyer

Russian investigators in Crimea send Jemilev case to court without notifying defender, his defense team – lawyer

18:00 04.06.2020
Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

18:49 26.05.2020
Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

11:53 07.05.2020
Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

18:40 06.05.2020
Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Mykhailo Dobkin to run for Kyiv mayor

PGO announces notice of suspicion for ex-'DPR Defense Minister' Girkin

PGO to demand in court on June 18 to arrest Poroshenko with alternative of UAH 10 mln bail – lawyer Novikov

Coercive passportization is element of repressive policy of aggressor state towards citizens of Ukraine – MFA

Zelensky appoints Demchenko first dpty secretary of NSDC

LATEST

Mykhailo Dobkin to run for Kyiv mayor

After the invention of Kharkiv scientists children with a brittle bone disease can walk again - Vladimir Manukyan

PGO announces notice of suspicion for ex-'DPR Defense Minister' Girkin

SBU blocks operation of bot farms network headed from Russia in Kyiv, some regions

PGO to demand in court on June 18 to arrest Poroshenko with alternative of UAH 10 mln bail – lawyer Novikov

Citizens from abroad with small number of active COVID-19 cases to be admitted to Ukraine without demand for self-isolation or observation – Liashko

Coercive passportization is element of repressive policy of aggressor state towards citizens of Ukraine – MFA

Zelensky appoints Demchenko first dpty secretary of NSDC

Zelensky sets task to strengthen international talks on cooperation to purchase COVID-19 vaccine

Stoltenberg: Ukraine deserves Enhanced Opportunities Partner status, but Hungary is still blocking Ukraine-NATO meetings

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD