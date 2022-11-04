Russian troops use territory of Kursk NPP to store missile weapons – Ukrainian intelligence

The Russian military use the territory of the Kursk NPP and related enterprises for the storage and maintenance of missiles, according to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Over the past few weeks, representatives from the Russian Federation have been delivering missiles to the S-300 complexes to the underground hangars of the Kurskatomenergoremont enterprise near the village of Ivanino, Kursk region. Also at the end of October, several civilian trucks with Iranian license plates with unknown cargo were seen arriving at these hangars. It is possible that the specified high-risk facility, directly close to the Kursk NPP (the town of Kurchatov), is used by Russian forces for military purposes," the report says.

As the intelligence service emphasized, the facility can be used for covert placement and maintenance of ammunition for missile weapons and Iranian UAVs. The presence of Iranian ballistic missiles in these underground storage facilities is not excluded.

"This information should be the subject of thorough verification by representatives of relevant international organizations. First of all, the IAEA," the Agency said.