19:04 02.11.2022

Buildings of Rubin and Yantar sanatoriums in Truskavets to be modernized for housing for IDPs

The buildings of the Rubin and Yantar sanatoriums in Truskavets (Lviv region) will be modernized for housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs), the pro bono consultant of the Truskavets urban community on this project is Integrites law firm, the press service of the law firm told Interfax-Ukraine.

"As part of the project, it is planned to modernize the buildings of the Rubin and Yantar sanatoriums with a total area of approximately 32,000 square meters, located in the central part of Truskavets, into houses with common premises (canteens, social centers). They were mothballed at the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014-2012," Oleh Zahnytko, the partner of Integrites, told the agency.

According to him, as a result, from 1,600 to 3,000 people - both families and single persons will receive housing.

The project is proposed to be implemented on the basis of a public-private partnership (PPP) with the aim of integrating IDPs into the economy of the region. Integrites has been advising the city on the financial and management structure of PPPs since July 2022.

"We, as a company, represent a public partner – the city that solves its problems: it wants to revitalize the site in the center and integrate IDPs," he said.

