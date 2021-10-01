Zelensky to arrive at Servant of People meeting in Truskavets on Saturday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in an off-site meeting of the Servant of the People faction in Truskavets, Lviv region on Saturday, MP Mykyta Poturayev has said.

Answering a question of Interfax-Ukraine correspondent on Friday, the parliamentarian confirmed the information that the head of state would join the work within this meeting on October 2. However, he could not say for sure whether the information that the president will spend about an hour and a half at the meeting is true.

"I think you have come to this conclusion, as the program for these Q&A, that is, questions and answers, with the president, is given an hour and a half. But this does not mean that he will be present only this time," Poturayev said.

He also said the main load during the meeting of the faction will be on Saturday.

"Tomorrow the main thing is work in groups in strategic directions, this is a kind of project work," the MP said.