Erdogan announces resumption of work of Black Sea Grain Initiative today

The Grain Corridor in the Black Sea, which ensures the export of agricultural products from Ukraine, will resume work on Wednesday, November 2, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the Justice and Development Party, according to Anadolu.

The head of state said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had a telephone conversation with Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar," the agency said.

Erdogan also said the day before he discussed the topic of the "grain corridor" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, on Wednesday, Erdogan plans to discuss the issue of grain supplies with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.