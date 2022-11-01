Shmyhal: Evacuations from certain communities or regions to be applied last as emergency step

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal states that evacuations from certain communities or regions due to damage to critical infrastructure will be applied last as an emergency step.

"About the evacuation from individual communities or regions, about which there was a piece of news yesterday. Now we urge people to leave only from communities that are located in close proximity to the line of hostilities. Indeed, evacuation plans have been developed for each region, but this is an emergency step that we will apply last. Such a scenario is also possible, but we will do everything to prevent it," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister noted that the state is preparing and stocking up on additional equipment to solve energy problems.

"Ukrainians should also prepare for a difficult winter and have supplies of industrial water, flashlights, powerbanks, warm clothes, batteries and other things," Shmyhal stressed once again.