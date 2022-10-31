President of European Council Michel condemns Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

President of the European Council Charles Michel strongly condemned Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure facilities, assuring that the EU will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"Condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's missile strikes against Kyiv and critical infrastructures in other regions. Moscow's strategy of sowing fear will not work. We will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said on Twitter on Monday.

In her turn, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said that “Ukrainian women, men and children who are worst hit by cowardly and repetitive attacks - on Kyiv and other cities.” “Civilians left without basic needs such as water and electricity. Ukrainians will not lose their courage & strength. Neither will we.”