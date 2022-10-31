Facts

17:32 31.10.2022

Michel: Moscow's strategy of sowing fear will not work, we'll continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes

1 min read
Michel: Moscow's strategy of sowing fear will not work, we'll continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes

Moscow's strategy of sowing fear will not work, the European Union will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, President of the European Council Charles Michel has said commenting on Russia's strikes against Kyiv and critical infrastructure facilities.

"Condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's missile strikes against Kyiv and critical infrastructures in other regions. Moscow's strategy of sowing fear will not work. We will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said on Twitter on Monday.

Tags: #michel

MORE ABOUT

10:23 11.10.2022
Michel: Bombing of Ukraine's cities shows Kremlin's growing despair

Michel: Bombing of Ukraine's cities shows Kremlin's growing despair

17:11 10.10.2022
Russia’s attacks on civilians are war crimes – Michel

Russia’s attacks on civilians are war crimes – Michel

16:56 20.07.2022
Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

13:29 18.06.2022
Michel: Candidate status for Ukraine to feature on next week’s EUCO agenda

Michel: Candidate status for Ukraine to feature on next week’s EUCO agenda

11:30 07.06.2022
Michel at UNSC: War crimes by Russian army in Ukraine to be punished

Michel at UNSC: War crimes by Russian army in Ukraine to be punished

11:26 07.06.2022
Michel: By attacking Ukraine, Russia attacked values of United Nations

Michel: By attacking Ukraine, Russia attacked values of United Nations

09:23 31.05.2022
EU leaders agree embargo on Russian oil - Michel

EU leaders agree embargo on Russian oil - Michel

20:30 24.05.2022
Zelensky, Michel talk on eve of European Council special meeting on May 30-31, where aid to Ukraine to be discussed

Zelensky, Michel talk on eve of European Council special meeting on May 30-31, where aid to Ukraine to be discussed

15:55 09.05.2022
European Council President Michel arrives in Odesa, meets with Shmyhal

European Council President Michel arrives in Odesa, meets with Shmyhal

09:20 05.05.2022
Michel: assets of Russians frozen by sanctions should be confiscated to restore Ukraine

Michel: assets of Russians frozen by sanctions should be confiscated to restore Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Kostin: Investigations establish that 9,400 children were deported from Ukraine

Kostin: Ten to 16 countries unofficially support Ukraine in issue of establishing tribunal for Russia's crimes of aggression

Prosecutor General confirms killing of 7,938 civilians, incl. 430 children, amid Russian aggression in Ukraine

Fragments of downed Russian missile could fall in Moldova, but AFU works on target that flew into Ukraine – speaker

DTEK reports serious damage to its power facility due to Russian shelling in morning

LATEST

Metinvest sends UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Prosecutor General: More than 51,000 civilian infrastructure facilities damaged, destroyed amid Russian aggression against Ukraine

Kostin: Investigations establish that 9,400 children were deported from Ukraine

Kostin: Ten to 16 countries unofficially support Ukraine in issue of establishing tribunal for Russia's crimes of aggression

Prosecutor General confirms killing of 7,938 civilians, incl. 430 children, amid Russian aggression in Ukraine

Czech Republic intends to allocate CZK 20 mln to Ukraine for diesel generators for Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions - Fiala

Prosecutor General on cooperation with ICC prosecutor: We have understanding of what we want to do in coming months

Fragments of downed Russian missile could fall in Moldova, but AFU works on target that flew into Ukraine – speaker

Slovenia hands over 28 M-55 S tanks to Ukraine – media

DTEK reports serious damage to its power facility due to Russian shelling in morning

AD
AD
AD
AD