Michel: Moscow's strategy of sowing fear will not work, we'll continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes

Moscow's strategy of sowing fear will not work, the European Union will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, President of the European Council Charles Michel has said commenting on Russia's strikes against Kyiv and critical infrastructure facilities.

"Condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's missile strikes against Kyiv and critical infrastructures in other regions. Moscow's strategy of sowing fear will not work. We will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said on Twitter on Monday.