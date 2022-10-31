Facts

16:23 31.10.2022

1 min read
Prosecutor General confirms killing of 7,938 civilians, incl. 430 children, amid Russian aggression in Ukraine

According to official data from the materials of criminal proceedings, almost 8,000 civilians were killed in Ukraine as a result of full-scale Russian aggression, and more than 10,000 were injured, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin has said.

"According to our data, 7,938 civilians were killed, 430 of them were children. And 10,897 were wounded. But, I emphasize, these are only official, confirmed data we have in the materials of criminal proceedings. Taking into account the impossibility of access to the occupied territories and the lack of complete pictures of what happened and is happening there, for example, in Mariupol, we can only assume how terrible this figure is," Kostin said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

According to him, as a result of hostilities conducted by Russia in Ukraine, more than 51,000 civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged, including 41,184 residential buildings and constructions, 2,688 educational institutions (331 were completely destroyed), and 389 medical institutions.

