17:16 28.10.2022

Only about 100 ZNPP employees sign contracts with Rosatom under pressure – Energoatom

About a hundred of more than 6,000 employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by the Russian troops signed contracts to work in JSC Zaporozhye NPP Operating Organization created by Rosatom, Energoatom has reported.

"Of the 6,700 workers who remained to work at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, only about one hundred signed contracts with Rosatom. Moreover, the predominant majority of those, who did this, "agreed" under the pressure of the invaders," Energoatom said in its Telegram channel on Friday.

Another 4,300 pro-Ukrainian employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP had left for the territory controlled by Ukraine.

"Even despite all the pressure and threats from the Russian invaders, the overwhelming majority of the plant's employees have a pro-Ukrainian position, continue to resist the occupiers and delay the process of signing treacherous contracts with the fake Zaporozhye NPP Operating Organization, which is run by Rosatom, as much as possible," Energoatom said in the statement.

At the same time, the company acknowledged that among the staff there are those who voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the occupiers, in particular, among the management staff.

"Their names are known, and all of them will be accountable for their actions after the plant is liberated and returned under the full control of Ukraine," the company said.

At the same time, according to Energoatom, an unsuccessful campaign with the signing of contracts with Rosatom by ZNPP employees brought the so-called head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, and the first head of the presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, to the plant.

"They must demonstrate at least some success and convince the plant personnel to sign contracts," Energoatom said.

