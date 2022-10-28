US astronaut Scott Kelly becomes ambassador of UNITED24 fundraising platform – Zelensky

American astronaut Scott Kelly has become an ambassador of the UNITED 24 fundraising platform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly has been supporting Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. Now he has become the ambassador of the UNITED24 @u24_gov_ua fundraising platform and will develop the "Medical aid" direction. His first project will be fundraising for Type C ambulance vehicles,” Zelensky said on Telegram.

The Head of State thanked for the powerful assistance to Ukraine with real deeds