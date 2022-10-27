Electricity deficit in Kyiv due to serious destruction of region's energy infrastructure may reach 30% – YASNO

As a result of severe destruction of the energy infrastructure of Kyiv region, caused by Russian attacks on the night of October 27, the power shortage in the capital could be almost a third, so the power outages will be longer and will affect more consumers, outage schedules are not yet relevant, the electricity supplier company YASNO said.

"Tonight, Russian terrorists again attacked the energy infrastructure of Kyiv region, the destruction is serious. Therefore, we have a sharp deterioration in the situation with energy supply. Electricity shortage in Kyiv can be 30%," YASNO explained on its Facebook page on Thursday.

"Usually Kyiv consumes 1,000-1,200 MW. Now the estimated capacity is 60-800 MW. That is, almost half of Kyiv may be left without electricity," the company described the situation.

They warned that the distribution system operators (DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids and DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids) would limit electricity consumption on the instructions of NPC Ukrenergo in order to prevent a complete blackout.

"Unfortunately, the outages will be longer and will affect a much larger number of consumers. The schedules of probable stabilization outages are not yet relevant," the company explained.

Consumers were urged to be patient, remain calm and turn off energy-intensive appliances to help power workers.

"Special services are already working on the restoration of objects attacked by the enemy," the company assured.