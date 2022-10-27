Facts

14:56 27.10.2022

Electricity deficit in Kyiv due to serious destruction of region's energy infrastructure may reach 30% – YASNO

2 min read
Electricity deficit in Kyiv due to serious destruction of region's energy infrastructure may reach 30% – YASNO

As a result of severe destruction of the energy infrastructure of Kyiv region, caused by Russian attacks on the night of October 27, the power shortage in the capital could be almost a third, so the power outages will be longer and will affect more consumers, outage schedules are not yet relevant, the electricity supplier company YASNO said.

"Tonight, Russian terrorists again attacked the energy infrastructure of Kyiv region, the destruction is serious. Therefore, we have a sharp deterioration in the situation with energy supply. Electricity shortage in Kyiv can be 30%," YASNO explained on its Facebook page on Thursday.

"Usually Kyiv consumes 1,000-1,200 MW. Now the estimated capacity is 60-800 MW. That is, almost half of Kyiv may be left without electricity," the company described the situation.

They warned that the distribution system operators (DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids and DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids) would limit electricity consumption on the instructions of NPC Ukrenergo in order to prevent a complete blackout.

"Unfortunately, the outages will be longer and will affect a much larger number of consumers. The schedules of probable stabilization outages are not yet relevant," the company explained.

Consumers were urged to be patient, remain calm and turn off energy-intensive appliances to help power workers.

"Special services are already working on the restoration of objects attacked by the enemy," the company assured.

Tags: #electricity #yasno

MORE ABOUT

09:39 19.10.2022
Ukraine develops detailed complex of electricity saving under martial law – Shmyhal

Ukraine develops detailed complex of electricity saving under martial law – Shmyhal

10:02 18.10.2022
No electricity, water supply in Zhytomyr after shelling, hospitals operate on backup power – mayor

No electricity, water supply in Zhytomyr after shelling, hospitals operate on backup power – mayor

17:37 13.10.2022
Retailers and restaurants in Ukraine reducing electricity consumption

Retailers and restaurants in Ukraine reducing electricity consumption

09:28 13.10.2022
Zelensky thanks for reducing electricity consumption during peak hours

Zelensky thanks for reducing electricity consumption during peak hours

12:28 15.09.2022
Ukraine's power system is unlikely to be able to ensure export of electricity to Europe without ZNPP – PM

Ukraine's power system is unlikely to be able to ensure export of electricity to Europe without ZNPP – PM

10:05 13.09.2022
Kharkiv, region left without electricity due to failure of backup line – Tymoshenko

Kharkiv, region left without electricity due to failure of backup line – Tymoshenko

14:59 12.09.2022
In Kharkiv, critical infrastructure facilities disabled, electricity lost, all electric transport stopped due to enemy shelling

In Kharkiv, critical infrastructure facilities disabled, electricity lost, all electric transport stopped due to enemy shelling

09:18 12.09.2022
Zelensky to Russian authorities: Ukraine will be with electricity, gas, water and food, but without you

Zelensky to Russian authorities: Ukraine will be with electricity, gas, water and food, but without you

18:07 18.07.2022
Energy Ministry working on issue of creating single state electricity trader - minister

Energy Ministry working on issue of creating single state electricity trader - minister

14:42 05.07.2022
Ukraine opens import-export of electricity to Slovakia from July 7

Ukraine opens import-export of electricity to Slovakia from July 7

AD

HOT NEWS

Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky

Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

Zelensky: Fiercest battles continue in Donetsk region

Unblocking of relations with Russia possible with respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – Zelensky

LATEST

There are enough leftover medicines in Ukrainian hospitals for at least six months - deputy minister

Zelensky: Russia in dialogue with Ukraine won't get what it wants – occupation

Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky

Germany hands over five MARS II MLRS, 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

Russian helicopter, attack aircraft shot down in Kherson region in the morning

Ukraine switches to winter time on Oct 30

On day when pseudo-referendum started, turnout results already known to us – SBU acting head

AFU shoоts down 19 drones, Kh-59 missile on Wednesday evening

Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

Metinvest hands over UAH 9 mln worth of satellite artillery fire control systems to Armed Forces of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD