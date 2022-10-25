Zaluzhny holds conversation with US General Milley

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny held a conversation with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, during which the operational situation at the front was discussed.

"While informing General Milley about the operational situation, I noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting active defense and offensive actions in the main directions with the aim of liberating settlements, leveling the front line, occupying commanding heights and advantageous frontiers. The situation at the front is tense, but fully controlled," Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday night.

In addition, the commander-in-chief noted that "Russian accusations about Ukraine's plans to use a dirty bomb are disinformation, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have any type of weapons of mass destruction" (...).

Also, Zaluzhny shared his experience in countering "massive attacks by UAVs of the Shahed-136 type."