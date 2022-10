On Saturday night, the air defense of the Pivden (South) Air Command shot down 10 kamikaze drones, according to the AFU Air Force.

"At night, from October 21 to October 22, ten kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136 type were shot down over Mykolaiv region by the forces and means of the air defense of the Pivden (South) Air command," a message published on the Telegram channel on Saturday reads.