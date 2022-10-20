Prometey grain trader sends over UAH 6 mln to AFU, humanitarian projects since start of war

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Prometey group of companies (Mykolaiv) has allocated a total of more than UAH 6 million to support the Ukrainian army, humanitarian projects, the country's defense capability, relocation and social assistance to its employees, during this time dozens of projects to support the military and the civilian population have been implemented.

According to a press release from the grain trader, Prometey is currently implementing the next stage of the program to support Ukrainian defenders, within which it allocates financial assistance to the structural units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region.

It is clarified that the grain trader, like other farmers in the country, continues to largely experience the entire negative of the war, but the company continues to support the army, provide humanitarian and social assistance to Mykolaiv and its residents, and create jobs throughout Ukraine.

In addition, a new project to provide vehicles for the Ukrainian military at the front line is currently under implementation.

"The turning point has already arrived, and now Ukrainian business needs to maximize its efforts, directing them to support the Ukrainian army and the civilian population most affected by the war. Our soldiers are liberating meter by meter of our land, while business is working day after day to ensure economic stability of the country," the holding summed up in a press release.

Prometey provides services for the storage, processing and logistics of grain and leguminous crops on the basis of 29 elevators in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.