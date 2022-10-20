Facts

16:53 20.10.2022

Prometey grain trader sends over UAH 6 mln to AFU, humanitarian projects since start of war

2 min read
Prometey grain trader sends over UAH 6 mln to AFU, humanitarian projects since start of war

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Prometey group of companies (Mykolaiv) has allocated a total of more than UAH 6 million to support the Ukrainian army, humanitarian projects, the country's defense capability, relocation and social assistance to its employees, during this time dozens of projects to support the military and the civilian population have been implemented.

According to a press release from the grain trader, Prometey is currently implementing the next stage of the program to support Ukrainian defenders, within which it allocates financial assistance to the structural units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region.

It is clarified that the grain trader, like other farmers in the country, continues to largely experience the entire negative of the war, but the company continues to support the army, provide humanitarian and social assistance to Mykolaiv and its residents, and create jobs throughout Ukraine.

In addition, a new project to provide vehicles for the Ukrainian military at the front line is currently under implementation.

"The turning point has already arrived, and now Ukrainian business needs to maximize its efforts, directing them to support the Ukrainian army and the civilian population most affected by the war. Our soldiers are liberating meter by meter of our land, while business is working day after day to ensure economic stability of the country," the holding summed up in a press release.

Prometey provides services for the storage, processing and logistics of grain and leguminous crops on the basis of 29 elevators in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Tags: #humanitarian_aid #prometey

MORE ABOUT

15:11 15.10.2022
Saudi Arabia to provide $400 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia to provide $400 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

09:42 28.07.2022
USA allocates additional $74 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression– Ambassador Markarova

USA allocates additional $74 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression– Ambassador Markarova

14:37 12.07.2022
Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

10:21 11.07.2022
USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

16:18 09.07.2022
USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

14:01 04.07.2022
Humanitarian aid through US govt delivered in full to frontline without delays – MP Cherniev

Humanitarian aid through US govt delivered in full to frontline without delays – MP Cherniev

11:26 30.06.2022
Japan to extend additional $100 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Japan to extend additional $100 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

14:36 22.06.2022
Most cases of humanitarian aid fraud registered in Kyiv City, Lviv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad regions – Monastysky

Most cases of humanitarian aid fraud registered in Kyiv City, Lviv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad regions – Monastysky

15:02 09.06.2022
EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

12:52 07.05.2022
Sean Penn's charity organization donates batch of humanitarian aid to Lviv region - regional administration

Sean Penn's charity organization donates batch of humanitarian aid to Lviv region - regional administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky counts on creation of intl compensation mechanism for Ukraine for Russia's aggression

Threat of resumption of Russia’s offensive on northern front growing – AFU General Staff

Decrees on imposition of sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals published, among them are Putin's daughter, Roman Abramovich

EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

LATEST

Zelensky counts on creation of intl compensation mechanism for Ukraine for Russia's aggression

Nova Poshta plans to open 20 mobile branches for work in de-occupied territories

Steinmeier assures Zelensky of Germany's unwavering solidarity and support, incl. supply of modern equipment for Ukrainian air defense

Threat of resumption of Russia’s offensive on northern front growing – AFU General Staff

Decrees on imposition of sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals published, among them are Putin's daughter, Roman Abramovich

EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

IKEA provides EUR 1.7 mln to support local humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

President of Switzerland arrives in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD