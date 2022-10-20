Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will have a telephone conversation on Thursday, October 20, German presidential press secretary Cerstin Gammelin has said.

"We are in close and confidential planning of the visit of the federal president to Ukraine, which is important for both sides. Tomorrow our two presidents have a telephone conversation," she said on her Twitter, noting Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev in a post.

Earlier, Bild reported that Steinmeier canceled a visit to Ukraine scheduled for Thursday, October 20. According to the publication, the visit, which was coordinated for several weeks, was canceled for "security reasons."