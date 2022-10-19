Facts

19:09 19.10.2022

Three people injured in enemy attack on Chernihiv – Tymoshenko

The Russian occupation forces on Wednesday attacked Chernihiv by kamikaze drones as a result of which three people were injured, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Chernihiv, October 19, 2022. We are documenting the first consequences of the strikes by kamikaze drones. According to preliminary information, no victims, there are injured people," he said on the Telegram channel.

He specified that three people were injured, two of them were hospitalized in critical condition.

