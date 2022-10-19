Facts

14:18 19.10.2022

EU has evidence of Russian use of Iranian drones against Ukraine – Massrali

1 min read
EU has evidence of Russian use of Iranian drones against Ukraine – Massrali

The European Union has evidence that Iran is providing Russia with unmanned aerial vehicles to wage war against Ukraine.

This was announced in Brussels on Wednesday at a briefing by representative of the European Commission, Nabila Massrali.

According to Massrali, the issue of Russian use of Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine was the subject of discussion during the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, which was held this Monday.

She said the High Representative Josep Borrell and Foreign Ministers have expressed grave concern over the growing reports that Iranian-made drones are being used in Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was also discussed with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Dmytro Kuleba. There was broad political approval that the EU should react quickly, according to the official.

Tags: #eu #vehicles #iranian

MORE ABOUT

16:11 18.10.2022
Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

16:52 17.10.2022
EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

16:24 17.10.2022
EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

16:21 07.10.2022
Zelensky calls on European countries to boost cooperation in defense, energy sectors

Zelensky calls on European countries to boost cooperation in defense, energy sectors

15:25 07.10.2022
EU leaders at informal meeting in Prague reaffirm their commitment to further military, financial support for Ukraine

EU leaders at informal meeting in Prague reaffirm their commitment to further military, financial support for Ukraine

13:07 06.10.2022
EU endorses eighth package of anti-Russian sanctions, creates legal base for oil price cap

EU endorses eighth package of anti-Russian sanctions, creates legal base for oil price cap

12:57 05.10.2022
EU 8th package of sanctions against Russia includes oil price caps, new EUR 7 bln import and export bans – Lithuanian Permanent Representative to EU

EU 8th package of sanctions against Russia includes oil price caps, new EUR 7 bln import and export bans – Lithuanian Permanent Representative to EU

12:17 05.10.2022
EU agrees on banning high-tech exports to Russia

EU agrees on banning high-tech exports to Russia

12:16 05.10.2022
EU countries reach agreement on eighth package of sanctions against Russia – European Commission President

EU countries reach agreement on eighth package of sanctions against Russia – European Commission President

18:23 04.10.2022
European Commission to pay EUR 5 bln in aid to Ukraine by year-end – European Commission Vice President

European Commission to pay EUR 5 bln in aid to Ukraine by year-end – European Commission Vice President

AD

HOT NEWS

Brave people of Ukraine become winner of European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize

Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

National Defense Hackathon 2022 postponed due to situation aggravation with Russia's missile, drone attacks

Some 223 Shahed-136 drones shot down in 36 days – AFU

LATEST

Three people injured in enemy attack on Chernihiv – Tymoshenko

Lviv to remain partially blacked out this night – Lvivoblenergo

Brave people of Ukraine become winner of European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize

Invaders fire at Burshtyn TPP, fire breaks out - Ivano-Frankivsk administration

DTEK reports hostile 'arrivals' at two more company facilities

Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

Israeli defense minister opposes sending weapons to Ukraine

Enemy hits energy facility in Vinnytsia region – military administration

Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

Russia's exclusion from FATF to limit its ability to influence new anti-money laundering rules – McFaul-Yermak group

AD
AD
AD
AD