EU has evidence of Russian use of Iranian drones against Ukraine – Massrali

The European Union has evidence that Iran is providing Russia with unmanned aerial vehicles to wage war against Ukraine.

This was announced in Brussels on Wednesday at a briefing by representative of the European Commission, Nabila Massrali.

According to Massrali, the issue of Russian use of Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine was the subject of discussion during the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, which was held this Monday.

She said the High Representative Josep Borrell and Foreign Ministers have expressed grave concern over the growing reports that Iranian-made drones are being used in Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was also discussed with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Dmytro Kuleba. There was broad political approval that the EU should react quickly, according to the official.