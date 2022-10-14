Zelensky: Red Cross mandate must be fulfilled

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for the creation of an International Red Cross Mission in Ukraine on the model of the IAEA Mission.

"The mission of the Red Cross can work on the model of the mission of the IAEA. But this requires leadership. Conscientiousness is required. Understanding of who and why created such an institution as the Red Cross is required," he said in a video message on Thursday.

"Today, an important meeting of our team, which deals with the issue of the release of prisoners, took place in the online format with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations related to this process. Very important things were said. In particular, those concerning the institutional work of the Red Cross to guarantee the safety of those held in Russian captivity," he said.

"I believe that the International Committee of the Red Cross is not a club with privileges where they get paid and enjoy life. The Red Cross has obligations, primarily of a moral nature. The mandate of the Red Cross must be fulfilled," Zelensky said.

"It is necessary to immediately do what is completely logical for the Red Cross. There is Olenivka. In fact, a concentration camp where our prisoners are kept. Access to them is required, as it was stipulated. The Red Cross can make it happen. But you have to try to make it happen. Ukraine is ready to facilitate this," he stressed.