Facts

16:05 12.10.2022

More than 70 people killed in Zaporizhia over past two weeks due to Russian shelling – region’s head

1 min read
More than 70 people killed in Zaporizhia over past two weeks due to Russian shelling – region’s head

More than 70 civilians of Zaporizhia have been killed as a result of Russian shelling over the past two weeks, said head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh.

"Over the past two weeks, since September 30, more than 70 people have been killed as a result of these attacks," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine media Center on Wednesday.

The head of the Administration noted that high-rise buildings, the private sector were destroyed, as well as infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

"These barbaric attacks on civilian objects left big scars in the city. All the missiles that hit the city are precision–guided missiles: they are flying to where they should arrive," he added.

Earlier, Starukh reported that the Russian occupiers launched seven S-300 missiles at night in Zaporizhia, as a result of which the infrastructure was destroyed, but there were no casualties.

Tags: #zaporizhia #killed

MORE ABOUT

15:07 10.10.2022
Five people killed, 51 wounded, 42 hospitalized after massive missile attack on Kyiv – mayor

Five people killed, 51 wounded, 42 hospitalized after massive missile attack on Kyiv – mayor

16:50 08.10.2022
Death toll from missile attack on Zaporizhia on Oct 6 rises to 17, twelve people hospitalized – Emergency Service

Death toll from missile attack on Zaporizhia on Oct 6 rises to 17, twelve people hospitalized – Emergency Service

10:27 07.10.2022
Invaders launch missile attack on Zaporizhia –regional administration head

Invaders launch missile attack on Zaporizhia –regional administration head

09:50 07.10.2022
At least 15 people missing after rocket attacks in Zaporizhia – City Council

At least 15 people missing after rocket attacks in Zaporizhia – City Council

15:30 06.10.2022
Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

11:02 06.10.2022
Enemy launches new missile attack on Zaporizhia – local governor

Enemy launches new missile attack on Zaporizhia – local governor

10:19 06.10.2022
Two women die following night shelling of Zaporizhia

Two women die following night shelling of Zaporizhia

13:58 01.10.2022
Death toll reaches 30, 88 injured in shelling of convoy in Zaporizhia

Death toll reaches 30, 88 injured in shelling of convoy in Zaporizhia

17:04 30.09.2022
Some 81 victims of morning shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia hospitalized, 26 dead – police

Some 81 victims of morning shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia hospitalized, 26 dead – police

13:16 30.09.2022
Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, 62 people wounded – mayor of Melitopol

Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, 62 people wounded – mayor of Melitopol

AD

HOT NEWS

Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

More PzH 2000, MARSII to be transferred to Ukraine in next few weeks - German Defense Ministry

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with missiles for air defense

External power supply to Zaporizhia NPP restored - IAEA director general

Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format will continue to build Ukraine's defensive capacity – Austin

LATEST

Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

More PzH 2000, MARSII to be transferred to Ukraine in next few weeks - German Defense Ministry

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with missiles for air defense

Mobile, stationary units for fight against kamikaze drones created in Zaporizhia – Starukh

Russian occupiers still hold more than 200 residents of Zaporizhia region in captivity – local governor

External power supply to Zaporizhia NPP restored - IAEA director general

Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format will continue to build Ukraine's defensive capacity – Austin

Reznikov: first item on agenda of Ramstein meeting is strengthening of Ukraine's air defense

Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

AD
AD
AD
AD