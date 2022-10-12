More than 70 people killed in Zaporizhia over past two weeks due to Russian shelling – region’s head

More than 70 civilians of Zaporizhia have been killed as a result of Russian shelling over the past two weeks, said head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh.

"Over the past two weeks, since September 30, more than 70 people have been killed as a result of these attacks," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine media Center on Wednesday.

The head of the Administration noted that high-rise buildings, the private sector were destroyed, as well as infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

"These barbaric attacks on civilian objects left big scars in the city. All the missiles that hit the city are precision–guided missiles: they are flying to where they should arrive," he added.

Earlier, Starukh reported that the Russian occupiers launched seven S-300 missiles at night in Zaporizhia, as a result of which the infrastructure was destroyed, but there were no casualties.