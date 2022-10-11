Michel: Bombing of Ukraine's cities shows Kremlin's growing despair

President of the European Council Charles Michel is confident that Russia's massive bombing of Ukrainian cities is evidence of the Kremlin's growing desperation and assures the EU's commitment to support Ukraine.

This statement by Michel was circulated on Monday by the press service of the European Council.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the horrific and unacceptable strikes that Russia has launched on Kyiv and across Ukraine. Sincere condolences to families of victims of these unacceptable acts of premeditated violence. The indiscriminate targeting of civilians is a war crime. I recall the European Council's firm commitment to accountability: those responsible will be brought to justice," Michel said.

"That the Kremlin resorts to these tactics only indicates its own growing desperation. The European Union remains firmly committed to supporting Ukraine in political, financial, military and humanitarian terms as well as with reconstruction and covering winter preparedness needs," the President of the European Council said.