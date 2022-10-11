Facts

10:23 11.10.2022

Michel: Bombing of Ukraine's cities shows Kremlin's growing despair

1 min read
Michel: Bombing of Ukraine's cities shows Kremlin's growing despair

President of the European Council Charles Michel is confident that Russia's massive bombing of Ukrainian cities is evidence of the Kremlin's growing desperation and assures the EU's commitment to support Ukraine.

This statement by Michel was circulated on Monday by the press service of the European Council.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the horrific and unacceptable strikes that Russia has launched on Kyiv and across Ukraine. Sincere condolences to families of victims of these unacceptable acts of premeditated violence. The indiscriminate targeting of civilians is a war crime. I recall the European Council's firm commitment to accountability: those responsible will be brought to justice," Michel said.

"That the Kremlin resorts to these tactics only indicates its own growing desperation. The European Union remains firmly committed to supporting Ukraine in political, financial, military and humanitarian terms as well as with reconstruction and covering winter preparedness needs," the President of the European Council said.

Tags: #michel

MORE ABOUT

17:11 10.10.2022
Russia’s attacks on civilians are war crimes – Michel

Russia’s attacks on civilians are war crimes – Michel

16:56 20.07.2022
Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

Zelensky, European Council head discuss situation at frontline, introduction of seventh package of sanctions against Russia, financial needs of Ukraine

13:29 18.06.2022
Michel: Candidate status for Ukraine to feature on next week’s EUCO agenda

Michel: Candidate status for Ukraine to feature on next week’s EUCO agenda

11:30 07.06.2022
Michel at UNSC: War crimes by Russian army in Ukraine to be punished

Michel at UNSC: War crimes by Russian army in Ukraine to be punished

11:26 07.06.2022
Michel: By attacking Ukraine, Russia attacked values of United Nations

Michel: By attacking Ukraine, Russia attacked values of United Nations

09:23 31.05.2022
EU leaders agree embargo on Russian oil - Michel

EU leaders agree embargo on Russian oil - Michel

20:30 24.05.2022
Zelensky, Michel talk on eve of European Council special meeting on May 30-31, where aid to Ukraine to be discussed

Zelensky, Michel talk on eve of European Council special meeting on May 30-31, where aid to Ukraine to be discussed

15:55 09.05.2022
European Council President Michel arrives in Odesa, meets with Shmyhal

European Council President Michel arrives in Odesa, meets with Shmyhal

09:20 05.05.2022
Michel: assets of Russians frozen by sanctions should be confiscated to restore Ukraine

Michel: assets of Russians frozen by sanctions should be confiscated to restore Ukraine

16:38 22.04.2022
European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom reports on kidnapping of deputy director of ZNPP by occupiers

Energy facility in Lviv region reportedly struck – regional governor

Most countries to be extremely vulnerable, unprotected if Russian vision of future prevails – Ukrain's permanent rep to UN

Invaders attacks Ladyzhyn TPP with kamikaze drones in Vinnytsia region – regional governor Borzov

Zelensky: Air defense is number one priority in Ukraine-US defense cooperation

LATEST

Russia continues to move Iranian drones to Belarus – intelligence

Energoatom reports on kidnapping of deputy director of ZNPP by occupiers

Invaders damage diplomatic institutions of foreign states in Kyiv during shelling on Oct 10 – MFA

AFU shoot down 43 enemy missiles of various types on Oct 10, 12 cruise missiles on Tues morning

Energy facility in Lviv region reportedly struck – regional governor

Most countries to be extremely vulnerable, unprotected if Russian vision of future prevails – Ukrain's permanent rep to UN

Invaders attacks Ladyzhyn TPP with kamikaze drones in Vinnytsia region – regional governor Borzov

OSCE Troika, OSCE PA leadership condemn Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian centers – statement

Russia uses ballistic, cruise, guided missiles, reconnaissance and strike drones to attack Ukraine on Mon – Zaluzhny

Zelensky: Air defense is number one priority in Ukraine-US defense cooperation

AD
AD
AD
AD