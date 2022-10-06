Four people killed, three injured following shelling in Donetsk region over day

Over the past 24 hours, as a result of shelling of settlements in Donetsk region, four people were killed and three more were wounded, according to head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On October 5, the Russians killed four civilians of Donbas – three in Torske and one in Zarichne ... Three more people were injured yesterday," Kyrylenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, ten civilians killed by the Russians during occupation were found in the newly liberated cities: five in Sviatohirsk and five in Lyman.

At the moment, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.