Facts

11:58 06.10.2022

Four people killed, three injured following shelling in Donetsk region over day

1 min read
Four people killed, three injured following shelling in Donetsk region over day

Over the past 24 hours, as a result of shelling of settlements in Donetsk region, four people were killed and three more were wounded, according to head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On October 5, the Russians killed four civilians of Donbas – three in Torske and one in Zarichne ... Three more people were injured yesterday," Kyrylenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, ten civilians killed by the Russians during occupation were found in the newly liberated cities: five in Sviatohirsk and five in Lyman.

At the moment, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Tags: #donetsk_region

MORE ABOUT

13:58 24.09.2022
Two people killed, three wounded by enemy shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – Kyrylenko

Two people killed, three wounded by enemy shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – Kyrylenko

10:41 09.09.2022
Invaders kill nine civilians, wound 23 people in Donetsk region – Kyrylenko

Invaders kill nine civilians, wound 23 people in Donetsk region – Kyrylenko

11:15 01.09.2022
Five people killed, twelve wounded in enemy shelling attacks on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

Five people killed, twelve wounded in enemy shelling attacks on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

18:16 19.08.2022
More than 7,000 citizens evacuated from Donetsk region since beginning of August

More than 7,000 citizens evacuated from Donetsk region since beginning of August

10:09 17.08.2022
Enemy shells Druzhkivka, Avdiyivka, man is under rubble in Kurakhivka

Enemy shells Druzhkivka, Avdiyivka, man is under rubble in Kurakhivka

11:29 13.08.2022
Over past day, as result of shelling in Donetsk region, five people killed, 35 injured

Over past day, as result of shelling in Donetsk region, five people killed, 35 injured

16:15 06.08.2022
Russian forces kill five civilians, wound 14 people in Donetsk region on Aug 5 – Kyrylenko

Russian forces kill five civilians, wound 14 people in Donetsk region on Aug 5 – Kyrylenko

13:45 03.08.2022
Cabinet orders mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region population to safe areas in 13 western, central regions

Cabinet orders mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region population to safe areas in 13 western, central regions

12:44 03.08.2022
Second evacuation train from Donetsk region arrives in Oleksandria at night

Second evacuation train from Donetsk region arrives in Oleksandria at night

11:42 03.08.2022
Four civilians killed in Donetsk region, seven more wounded

Four civilians killed in Donetsk region, seven more wounded

AD

HOT NEWS

USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

Enemy launches new missile attack on Zaporizhia – local governor

Two women die following night shelling of Zaporizhia

Three settlements liberated from pseudo-referendum in Kherson region in 24 hours

LATEST

USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

Drills for sappers held in Vyshgorod district, sounds of explosions can be heard

Russian invaders lose 330 soldiers, 14 tanks and 15 UAVs in Ukraine over past day

SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

USAID Head arrives in Kyiv

Enemy launches new missile attack on Zaporizhia – local governor

Kyiv calls on EU, G7 to impose sanctions against Rosatom, urges IAEA to limit cooperation with Russia due to attempt to take control of ZNPP

Two women die following night shelling of Zaporizhia

Three settlements liberated from pseudo-referendum in Kherson region in 24 hours

Head of Luhansk Military Administration reports on de-occupation of six settlements of Luhansk region

AD
AD
AD
AD