Facts

16:32 05.10.2022

About $200 mln collected, about 1,000 drones, thousands of medical equipment units purchased as part of UNITED24 charity platform – Zelensky

1 min read
About $200 mln collected, about 1,000 drones, thousands of medical equipment units purchased as part of UNITED24 charity platform – Zelensky

Within the framework of the UNITED24 charity platform, about $200 million has already been raised; about 1,000 drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and thousands of pieces of medical equipment have been purchased, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Telegram channel.

"About $200 million of charitable contributions have already been collected. About 1,000 drones for the military and thousands of pieces of medical equipment for medical workers have been purchased," the report says.

It is noted that Ukraine continues to increase the attention of the whole world to the needs of its protection.

"Thank you to everyone who helps and supports Ukraine!" Zelensky wrote.

Tags: #united24

MORE ABOUT

17:03 05.09.2022
United24 charity platform raises more than $180 mln for Ukraine in four months

United24 charity platform raises more than $180 mln for Ukraine in four months

15:38 23.07.2022
Imagine Dragons musicians become United24 ambassadors - Zelensky

Imagine Dragons musicians become United24 ambassadors - Zelensky

10:29 19.07.2022
United24 collects more than UAH 510 mln for drones for AFU - Fedorov

United24 collects more than UAH 510 mln for drones for AFU - Fedorov

15:58 11.07.2022
United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

17:25 06.07.2022
Some $76.8 mln collected in two months of United24 work - Fedorov

Some $76.8 mln collected in two months of United24 work - Fedorov

08:54 06.07.2022
US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

12:19 05.07.2022
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

14:57 18.06.2022
Govt to present Plan for Ukraine’s restoration United24 next month – Shmyhal

Govt to present Plan for Ukraine’s restoration United24 next month – Shmyhal

12:39 06.06.2022
Over UAH 1.5 bln collected on UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine's needs in one month – Zelensky

Over UAH 1.5 bln collected on UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine's needs in one month – Zelensky

12:57 04.06.2022
Zelensky, presenting United24 in Washington: it's not just fundraising, it's one of opportunities to prove to Russia that evil won't win

Zelensky, presenting United24 in Washington: it's not just fundraising, it's one of opportunities to prove to Russia that evil won't win

AD

HOT NEWS

MP Renat Kuzmin notified of suspicion of high treason – SBI

Energoatom head Kotin takes over duties of ZNPP director general

EP Head: No sham referenda to ever change fact that Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Crimea are, will remain part of Ukraine

EU agrees on banning high-tech exports to Russia

EU countries reach agreement on eighth package of sanctions against Russia – European Commission President

LATEST

Borrell: It’s necessary to show that EU's support for Ukraine is unshakable, despite Russia’s nuclear threats

MP Renat Kuzmin notified of suspicion of high treason – SBI

Embassy of Japan resumes work in Kyiv

Energoatom head Kotin takes over duties of ZNPP director general

Air defense systems of Ukrainian Air Force destroy six Iranian kamikaze drones in south

EP Head: No sham referenda to ever change fact that Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Crimea are, will remain part of Ukraine

EU 8th package of sanctions against Russia includes oil price caps, new EUR 7 bln import and export bans – Lithuanian Permanent Representative to EU

EU agrees on banning high-tech exports to Russia

EU countries reach agreement on eighth package of sanctions against Russia – European Commission President

Ukraine to host National Defence Hackathon 2022 on Oct 20-21

AD
AD
AD
AD