About $200 mln collected, about 1,000 drones, thousands of medical equipment units purchased as part of UNITED24 charity platform – Zelensky

Within the framework of the UNITED24 charity platform, about $200 million has already been raised; about 1,000 drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and thousands of pieces of medical equipment have been purchased, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that Ukraine continues to increase the attention of the whole world to the needs of its protection.

"Thank you to everyone who helps and supports Ukraine!" Zelensky wrote.