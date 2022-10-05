Ukraine to host National Defence Hackathon 2022 on Oct 20-21

National Defence Hackathon 2022, which brings together the best specialists in cybersecurity and countering disinformation, leading experts in the field of IT in the private and public sectors, will take place in Ukraine on October 20 and October 21.

According to ArmyInform, Ukrainian specialists, together with representatives of partner countries, will work on innovative solutions that will help the Ukrainian Armed Forces gain technological superiority over the enemy.

"In fact, we are the first country in the world that in the 21st century is forced to repulse the enemy in four spaces at once – on land, in the water, in the air, in cyberspace. Active aggression in the information and cyberspace plays a special role in the enemy's strategy. Today, more than ever it is important to coordinate the efforts of the entire cyber community, IT business and specialists in countering cyber threats, PSYOPS and the like, so that Ukraine's cyber defense and its information sovereignty are strong," Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

National Defence Hackathon 2022 is organized by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Cybersecurity Coordination Center (NCCC), the Center for Countering Disinformation with the support of the US Civilian Research & Development Foundation in Ukraine, the US State Department and NATO.

NATO cyber experts, specialists from friendly countries – Poland, the UK, the United States, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and other EU countries are invited to the hackathon.

In two days, its participants will work on three types of tasks: technical solutions, legal and organizations aspects, and countering psychological operations (PSYOPS). In particular, solutions will be developed for the military-tech industry, which will strengthen the cyber defense of the state and help the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fight against the Russian Federation.

In addition, there will be a presentation of Ukrainian innovative projects in the field of cybersecurity and defense.

One can take part in the hackathon as a team member or as a mentor https://hackathon.mil.gov.ua/. Application deadline is October15.