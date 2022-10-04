Facts

16:10 04.10.2022

France to continue providing Ukraine with expert, technology support for documenting Russia's war crimes – PGO

France to continue providing Ukraine with expert, technology support for documenting Russia's war crimes – PGO

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin and President of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet discussed practical assistance to Ukraine in documenting Russia's war crimes, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has said.

It said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday that Kostin met with the chairperson of the French National Assembly in Paris, thanked for France's expert and technology support for Ukraine in documenting the crimes committed by Russian troops in the territory of Ukraine.

According to the Prosecutor General, the third French mission is currently working in Ukraine.

"Experts from the French Gendarmerie are working on the mass burial sites in Izium. And also on the case of the shooting of a civilian convoy of six cars on September 25. This terrible crime was discovered on September 30. Twenty-four dead civilians, including 13 children and a pregnant woman," he said.

Kostin also expressed gratitude for the decision to transfer another mobile DNA laboratory to Ukraine.

According to the PGO, Braun-Pivet said that France sees a strong desire of the Ukrainian people to win.

"She assured that Ukraine will continue to have the expert and technology support of France, in particular, in the procedures for collecting, documenting and qualifying all crimes committed," it said.

Also, according to the PGO, one of the key topics of the conversation were the creation of the Special International Tribunal as one of the most effective mechanisms for bringing to justice those responsible for the crime of aggression and the issue of compensation for the damage caused by aggression through creating a compensation mechanism.

According to another statement posted on the PGO's website, Kostin also met with President of the French Constitutional Council Laurent Fabius.

"They discussed the challenges faced by the law enforcement and judicial systems of Ukraine," it said.

The Prosecutor General said that since February 24 Ukrainian law enforcers registered more than 36,000 war crimes, which resulted into death of 7,497 civilians, including 418 children. Some 10,184 civilians, including 786 children, were wounded. Some 44,881 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed.

"Every liberated territory of Ukraine is a crime scene now. Certainly, the main burden of bringing to justice for these crimes is assigned to the national agencies of Ukraine. At the same time, we are waiting for help and support from the international community in creating special mechanisms. Not only soldiers, but also those who made decisions, up to the highest ranks and offices, must be held accountable for what they have done," Kostin said.

