09:29 04.10.2022

Zelensky: prospect of hostilities becoming obvious – more and more occupiers want to escape

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the prospect of hostilities was becoming obvious – more and more occupiers wanted to escape, and more and more losses were borne by the enemy army.

"Today, the offensive movement of our army and all our defenders continued. There are new liberated settlements in several regions. Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious – more and more occupiers are trying to escape, more and more losses are being inflicted on the enemy army, and there is a growing understanding that Russia made a mistake by starting a war against Ukraine," he said in a video message on Monday.

"Because it is impossible to defeat a nation that preserves unity and knows what they are fighting for," he stressed.

"The same cannot be said about the people of Russia. None of those who are now being sent to war after criminal mobilization will be able to explain: What is the point of this for him personally? Why should he risk his life?" the president said.

"People were not trained for combat, they have no experience to fight in such a war. But the Russian command just needs some people – any kind – to replace the dead. And when these new ones die, more people will be sent," he said.

"This is how Russia fights. That's how it will lose as well. No sham referenda, announcements about annexations, conversations about the borders they invented and drew somewhere, will help them. There is a clear and internationally recognized border of Ukraine. There are lives we must protect. There is security we must restore," Zelensky said.

