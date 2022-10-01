Facts

15:25 01.10.2022

Cars fired upon by occupiers in Kupiansk district found in gray zone, at least 20 people killed, half of them children – SBU

2 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating criminal proceedings on the fact of the execution of a civilian convoy by the occupiers in the so-called gray zone between the occupied Svatove of Luhansk region and liberated Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, acting head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk has said.

"At the end of September, the ruschists completely destroyed a convoy of seven cars. At least 20 people were killed, including 10 children. A brutal attack on civilians was made by a sabotage and reconnaissance group of invaders – they shot six old passenger cars from small arms almost point-blank and one GAZelle vehicle," Maliuk said.

"The enemy has once again proved that his goal is the destruction of all Ukrainians, regardless of age and gender. The occupiers are defeated on the battlefield and out of desperation respond to them by killing civilians," Maliuk added.

SBU officers, under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, are investigating this war crime under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the rules of warfare, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The final number of victims is being established, and appropriate examinations are being carried out. Several people who were riding in the shelled convoy managed to escape. Now they are giving their testimony to the investigators.

At present, the identity of those killed by the Russians is being established, and a comprehensive recording and collection of evidence of this crime for the International Criminal Court is underway. Also, the SBU is doing everything possible to identify those involved in the murder of civilians.

"Such crimes do not have a statute of limitations, the perpetrators of these crimes will certainly be held accountable for their deeds," the SBU said.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

