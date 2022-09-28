Zelensky announces good news from front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced "good news" from the front.

“As for the frontline, I will say it briefly and for now without details, although they will be good: We are moving forward and liberating our land,” he said in his traditional video address Tuesday evening.

“We will act to protect our people in Kherson region, in Zaporizhia region, in Donbas, in the currently occupied areas of Kharkiv region, and in Crimea. This farce in the occupied territory cannot even be called an imitation of referenda,” he noted, speaking about "pseudo-referendums" in the occupied territories.