16:32 26.09.2022

Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on competitive selection of judges for Constitutional Court at one of next sessions – Stefanchuk

Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on competitive selection of judges for Constitutional Court at one of next sessions – Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine plans to adopt a bill on competitive selection of judges for the Constitutional Court at one of the next sessions, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"This bill is being prepared for the second reading. We are studying all recommendations of the Venice Commission, which were given on the issue by various countries, very attentively. I think all of them will be implemented by the second reading and, as soon as the committee drafts the bill, it will be submitted for the next session so that we can report both the society and the European community on the fulfillment of this task," he told an Interfax-Ukraine reporter on Monday.

He also mentioned other legislative initiatives, on which the parliament is working in order to implement the requirements of the European Commission for Ukraine to preserve the EU candidate status and have an opportunity to start talks on full accession to the EU in the future.

"As for the issues related to the so-called FATF [adoption of bills in line with the standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)], we have passed one bill No. 6320 [on the new procedure of submitting information about the ultimate beneficiary owners and ownership structure]. And now we are preparing another one, which is being discussed, I mean bill No. 8008 [on the prevention and fight against legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism and financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction]. We want to understand in which form we should adopt it in order to fulfill all requirements and to avoid the need to adopt additional legal acts. As soon as the committee along with the ministry make a decision, it will be submitted to the parliament and put to vote," Stefanchuk said.

According to him, bill No. 2693-d on the media will be also considered by the parliament as soon as possible when respective committee finishes the work on amendments to the document.

Stefanchuk recalled that the bill on national communities is passing the approval procedure at the institutions and the European Union and the Council of Europe.

He emphasized that the Verkhovna Rada is carrying out systemic work in order to adopt all bills by the end of the autumn for Ukraine to pass to the EU accession talks.

The Verkhovna Rada develops new bills in line with the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, he added.

"I think we will also show good dynamics on them by the end of the year. We have around 40 of them. They do not have impact on the start of EU accession talks, but further implementation of the requirements Ukraine would face depends on them," Stefanchuk said.

#constitutional_court #rada

